World of Creativity series: Artists for Africa

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Art Center continue it’s Worlds of Creativity series. This time taking a trip journey to see Artists of Africa, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing support for Anno’s Africa, a non-profit organization which brings arts classes to children in Kenya. Local artists based here in South Carolina are coming together to give their talents to support this incredible cause. arts education to youth in Africa.

The first performance will begin tonight, Wednesday July 31, 2019 at 6PM at the at Central Energy in the new Bull Street District in Columbia, SC. Those who come out to the event will not only be able to enjoy African art, but also see a performance complete with dancing, and drums just to name a few of the events taking place. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information you can click on the link provided here: https://www.facebook.com/events/337911797098185/