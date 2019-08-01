Investigation into carbon monoxide poisoning deaths at Allen Benedict complex continues

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The investigation into the two carbon monoxide deaths at Allen Benedict court is on-going.

We were there Thursday afternoon as officers removed items from the complex.

A spokesperson for the police department confirmed they were there as a part of the investigation into the deaths of two men in January.

The deaths of Calvin Witherspoon and Derrick roper prompted the discovery of carbon monoxide leaks in the public housing complex, and ultimately the evacuation of more than 400 residents.