Law enforcement agencies host ‘National Night Out’ preview

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The Midlands annual National Night Out officially kicked off at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center Thursday night with a preview of what is set to come next week.

The annual event focuses on community crime prevention efforts and bringing law enforcement and the community together through fun and games in an evening away from the job.

national night out is a celebration before the actual national night out neighborhood events which are set to take place Tuesday August 6th.