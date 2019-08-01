Midlands students hold cheescake bake-off to develop leadership in the kitchen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A group of Midlands students went head to head in the kitchen today to see who could make the best cheesecake.

The bake-off is part of Richland District One’s leadership through the kitchen program.

The cakes were actually baked yesterday but today they were put to a taste test.

Leadership through the Kitchen program is one of the district’s Summer SOAR programs designed to offer students enrichment and educational opportunities.