RCSD searches for a man accused of robbing Circle K by throwing a “tote” at clerk

RICHLAND CO, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man they say was captured on surveillance camera robbing the Circle K located at 90 Clemson Road.

Authorities say it happened around 2:30 in the afternoon July 29, 2019. officials say the man in the video above can be seen walking into the convenience store. Officials say once inside, he confronted the clerk and attempted to go behind counter. According to deputies, the man pushed and threw a tote container at the employee injuring his face.

The clerk said the man then ran out the store, picking up a carton of cigarette as he left. Deputies say the man left the store in a green, older model Ford Crown Victoria. The man is described as being approximately 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and capri-type, acid-washed jeans.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who may recognize the man is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.