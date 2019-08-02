Everything you can and can not buy during Tax Free Weekend
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Before you know it, it will be time to send your little ones back to school. Which means, while children are excited about the next year, parents and guardians may feel a little overwhelmed.
The sales tax holiday begins today, Friday, August 2nd ,2019 and will run through Sunday, August 4,th 2019. All of the items available without having to pay the state’s 6% sales tax. Some of the tax free items are perfect for back to school shopping or maybe just to get a few deals on things you’ve been meaning to buy.
Here are some of the tax free items that are included:
- Art Supplies
- Binders
- Folders
- Paper
- Notebooks
- Books
- Book bags
- Calculators
- Glue
- Tape
- Scissors
- Staples/Staplers
- Planners
- Uniforms
- Lunch boxes
- Writing utensils
- Musical instruments
- Computers /Computer accessories/Computer software
- Printers/Printing supplies
- Bath mats
- Duvets
- Comforters/Covers
- Sheets
- Blankets
- Mattress pads and toppers
- Pillows/ Pillow cases
- Shower curtains
- Towels
- Clothing
The following items are not included in the tax free weekend
- Glasses
- Non-school paper products like : tissues, paper towels, toilet paper
- Regular office supplies
- Cameras
- Smartphones
- E-Readers
- Video games
- E-Books
- Furniture
- Cookware
- Mattresses
- Hardware
- Briefcases
- Purses or wallets
- Make-up
- Glasses/Sunglasses
- Jewelry including watches, bracelets, earrings
- Sports equipment
For more information on how you cash in on the deal ,We have a complete link to the full list of items on the tax free list and the (SCDOR) information site. Details are here: https://dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend