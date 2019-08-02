Everything you can and can not buy during Tax Free Weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Before you know it, it will be time to send your little ones back to school. Which means, while children are excited about the next year, parents and guardians may feel a little overwhelmed.

The sales tax holiday begins today, Friday, August 2nd ,2019 and will run through Sunday, August 4,th 2019. All of the items available without having to pay the state’s 6% sales tax. Some of the tax free items are perfect for back to school shopping or maybe just to get a few deals on things you’ve been meaning to buy.

Here are some of the tax free items that are included:

Art Supplies

Binders

Folders

Paper

Notebooks

Books

Book bags

Calculators

Glue

Tape

Scissors

Staples/Staplers

Planners

Uniforms

Lunch boxes

Writing utensils

Musical instruments

Computers /Computer accessories/Computer software

Printers/Printing supplies

Bath mats

Duvets

Comforters/Covers

Sheets

Blankets

Mattress pads and toppers

Pillows/ Pillow cases

Shower curtains

Towels

Clothing

The following items are not included in the tax free weekend

Glasses

Non-school paper products like : tissues, paper towels, toilet paper

Regular office supplies

Cameras

Smartphones

E-Readers

Video games

E-Books

Furniture

Cookware

Mattresses

Hardware

Briefcases

Purses or wallets

Make-up

Jewelry including watches, bracelets, earrings

Sports equipment

For more information on how you cash in on the deal ,We have a complete link to the full list of items on the tax free list and the (SCDOR) information site. Details are here: https://dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend