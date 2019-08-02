Man accused of being a “peeping tom” in a north road restroom

The Orangeburg county Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man accused of taking video in a North Road restroom.

According to officials, 20 year old Tory Lorenzo Haynes, has been charged with one count of Peeping Tom, peeping or eavesdropping.

On July 22, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators responded to a North Road business after a man told store that he was in a stall inside the men’s restroom when he heard someone else enter the stall next to his. The victim claims he then yelled out to the individual after he saw a cell phone facing him as it was being held over the stall divider.

Deputies say as he watched the cell phone went slowly back over the divider wall, the man said he kicked open his door and took the phone from the individual.

The two then walked out where the man asked a store employee to call 911.

According to an arrest report, Haynes admitted to taking video in the bathroom saying “he often records ‘funny things.’”

Authorities however don’t find it as funny. If found guilty Haynes could face a $500 dollar fines and or up to three years in prison.

Bond was set on the Indonesia Lane man at $1,500 cash or surety during a hearing held on Friday.