RCSD: Teen made racist remarks and threatened to shoot up Midlands school

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — A 16-year-old Cardinal Newman student has been expelled after videos surfaced of the student making racist comments and threatening to shoot up the school, according to Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

The report says school officials discovered the group text with the videos in May and how the 16-year-old was “pretending to shoot black people”. He used real guns and shot a box of Jordan tennis shoes.

In the videos he is shooting a gun and appears to be using an automatic rifle and a shotgun, according to the report.

According to the department, he is being charged with the crime of Student Threats.

“It was brought to our attention that videos were being distributed among students. We worked very closely with the school to identify the students involved,” said Sheriff Leon Lott.

The student is being held in the juvenile wing at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.