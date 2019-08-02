Tax free weekend kicks off today

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Before you know it, it will be time to send your little ones back to school. Which means, while children are excited about the next year, parent and guardians may feel a little overehlmed.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue has released the dates for the Tax Free weekend.

The sales tax holiday will run Friday, August 2nd ,2019 through Sunday, August 4,th 2019.

Some of the tax free items are perfect for back to school shopping. Many items being marked down include:

Paper

Notebooks,

pens

pencils

and book bags

Without paying the state’s 6% sales tax. For more information on how you cash in on the deal ,We have a complete link to the full list of items on the tax free list and the (SCDOR) information site. Details are here:

https://dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend