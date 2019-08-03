Thornwell agrees to new deal with Cavaliers

CLEVELAND (WOLO) – Sindarius Thornwell has a new home in the NBA. After being released by the Clippers last month, the two-year pro and Gamecock great has signed a contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to his agent.

Congratulations to @Sin_City_803 on signing with the @cavs! — Priority Sports (@PrioritySports) August 3, 2019

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium states that the deal is for one year.

Clippers free agent Sindarius Thornwell has agreed to a one-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, per agent Andy Shiffman (@PriorityBkball) of Priority Sports. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 3, 2019

Thornwell was let go of in LA one day after the Clippers agreed to acquire both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George after spending his first two seasons as a pro with the franchise. The 2017 SEC Player of the Year saw his playing time and season averages drop from his rookie to his sophomore season, but now has the opportunity for a new start in Cleveland.

Thornwell made his annual appearance last week at the South Carolina Pro-Am and stated that he had plenty of offers to choose from and was excited to pick where he wanted to play in the NBA this season.

.@Sin_City_803 last week at the @SCProAm: "I never doubted if I was gonna sign, or if I'ma get a team, if I'ma get an opportunity – I don't doubt myself at all…" "In order to make a name, you gotta take a name." The #Gamecocks great just picked the Cavs. @abc_columbia pic.twitter.com/XQC63O2c84 — Greg Brzozowski (@GregABCColumbia) August 3, 2019