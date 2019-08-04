3 found dead in SC home; cause of death unknown for 2 women

CLOVER, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say three people have been found dead inside a South Carolina house, but they haven’t figured out what killed two of them.

York County Coroner Sabrina Gast said 45-year-old Thomas Gardner was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the home in Clover on Wednesday.

Deputies said they found two other bodies in the home. They were asked to go to the house and check on the people living there by the Department of Social Services. A police report says the people inside had not been heard from since a DSS worker checked on them two weeks before.

Gast said Gardner’s mother, 69-year-old Susan Gardner, and his aunt, 77-year-old Ruth Allred, were also found dead.

She said autopsies and more tests are needed to determine how they died.