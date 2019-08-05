Benedict College named 2019 HBCU of the year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The National Alumni Association is back from a weekend visit to Baltimore for the annual HBCU Awards ceremony where this year (2019) Benedict College received the top honor being named the Historically Black College University (HBCU) of the year.



Benedict College walked away with six nominations in various categories including : Board of Trustees of the Year, National Alumni Association of the Year, Male Faculty and Coach of the Year, Female President of the Year and the highest honor of them all, HBCU of the Year, which they brought back home here to South Carolina.

Benedict President and CEO, Dr. Rosyln Clark Artis says these awards and acknowledgements show the hard work and commitment of the Tiger family. “Now, the rest of the world knows that we are collectively, TheBESTofBC,”

According to HBCU Digest, the main goal of the yearly awards is to reflect the vision, innovation, and progress of the entire campus community.

Dr. Emmanuel Lalande, the Vice President of Enrollment Management for Benedict College says,