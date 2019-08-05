Deputies: Brothers charged in shooting death of missing teen after he was found dead

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office have charged two brothers in connection of a reported missing teen found dead.

Lindy Jones, 19, has been charged with one count of murder and possession of a weapon during a crime while Jalen Jones, 18, is facing one count of accessory after the fact of a felony.

The two brothers were charged over the weekend after an 18-year-old male was found with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was initially reported missing by a relative on Thursday.

The relative told investigators she had called the victim to warn him of severe weather approaching the Orangeburg area late that day. He was last seen leaving his place of work around 4:20 p.m. Thursday.

After the victim’s vehicle was located on Rosewood Drive, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators as well as South Carolina Law Enforcement agents searched an area near the vehicle where they found the victim just off a roadway.

Witnesses told Orangeburg County investigators they had seen the defendants in or near the vehicle earlier.

Bond was denied for both brothers.