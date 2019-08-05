National Night Out kicks off community family fun

It’s that time of the year again! Members of the community are invited to come out and celebrate with area law enforcement as they take back their neighborhoods. The national event takes place across the country and is a way for people to come together and promote positive law enforcement and neighborhood relations. Most events will feature food, fun, music and plenty of games.

Millions of neighborhood participate in National Night Out Around thousands of communities in all fifty states, and is always held on the first Tuesday in August, with the exception of Texas and a few select areas celebrate the during the first Tuesday in October. Each individual area has their own mix of events and ways to celebrate from exhibits, face painting, food, music, parades, safety demonstrations, cookouts and more. Below are a list of just a few of the events that are being held around the Midlands, all of them free and open to the public.

COLUMBIA NIGHT OUT: Join us for an evening of fun at the Meeting Place Town Centre! Arrive at 6PM for a delicious meal provided by Catering & Beyond. Next, Luther Barnes and the Sunset Jubilaires will perform live at 6:45PM. and you can top the night off with the Featured film, The Lion king screened at Spotlight cinemas at 7:30PM. Your ticket will guarantee entry to the Lion King, but there is limited seating Come out and enjoy a meal, music, and a movie! Columbia has multiple locations listed

RICHLAND COUNTY : Come and meet your neighbors, law enforcement partners, community leaders and County staff. the National Night Out event held this year to raise awareness and promote involvement in crime prevention activities, police-community partnerships and strengthen neighborhood relationships. Participants dcan enjoy crime prevention demonstrations, back-to-school giveaways and special guests. The event runs from 8PM, at Gadsden Park Community Center (01668 South Goodwin Circle, Gadsden, SC 29052)

IRMO ” August 6th 2019 the fun begins at 6PM at the community park of Irmo (7507 Eastview Dr Irmo, South Carolina 2906) Enjoy food, music, games and god company as they enjoy the night out. There sill be face painting.

Forest Acres: The National Night Out in Forest Acres will be held in the Fellowship Building Parking lot of Good Shepherd Luthern Church Tuesday , August 6th from 6PM until 8PM. If you plan on heading out to the annual event, expect to enjoy plenty of hotdogs, hamburgers, chipos, ice cream, games, face painting, and police cruisers to check out.