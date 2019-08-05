Police are searching for missing 5-year-old after mother was found dead

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) — The Sumter Police Department is searching for a missing 5-year-old child after her mother was found killed inside their apartment early Monday evening.

Daunte Johnson, 28, was seen fleeing the residence, is now in custody. It is unclear what, if any, role he may have in the missing child.

The missing 5-year-old, Nevada Adams is described as 4 feet and 3 inches tall, weighing about 50lbs. She has braided hair with colorful beads.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately or the Sumter Police Department (803) 436-2700.

The child’s mother, 29-year-old Sharee Bradley was found after 6 p.m. Her body was found by a family member inside her Lantana Apartments residence.

If any citizens have any information, call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.