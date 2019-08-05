SC Red Cross volunteer deployed to El Paso in response to shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — South Carolina will have a presence in the recovery effort in El Paso.

Today, the Palmetto South Carolina Region of the Red Cross announced it is sending a volunteer to the area to help with health services and mental care for those who need it. The volunteer is trained in providing disaster mental health support and spiritual care.

The Red Cross is also working closely with local officials and community partners to best support the two communities and loved one of those harmed.

The Palmetto SC Region of the Red Cross stands ready to send additional volunteers, as needed.