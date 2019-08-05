Two wanted for armed robbery at Lizard’s Thicket on Elmwood Avenue

(Courtesy: CPD/Twitter) Two wanted for armed robbery at Lizard's Thicket on Elmwood Avenue.

(Courtesy: CPD/Twitter) Surveillance photo of suspect accused of robbing Lizard's Thicket.

(Courtesy: CPD/Twitter) Surveillance photo of another suspect accused of robbing Lizard's Thicket.

(Courtesy: CPD/Twitter) Surveillance photo of the getaway vehicle, a dark Ford Expedition.







COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police need your help to find two men wanted for robbing a Lizard’s Thicket at gunpoint.

Authorities say the incident happened at the restaurant on the 800 block of Elmwood Avenue on July 27.

According to investigators, no injuries have been reported.

Officers say both men left the scene in a dark Ford Expedition.

If you have any information or know their whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.