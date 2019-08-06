Harris, U.S. Tipoff at Pan Am Games Tuesday

South Carolina women’s basketball seniorand the United States open play at the 2019 Pan American Games on Tue., Aug. 6, in Lima, Peru. Playing in Group B, the Americans face Argentina at 10 p.m. (ET) in a game that will air on ESPN3.

Harris’ appearance at the Pan Am Games will be her fourth stint with USA Basketball, and she is playing for her third international medal. She helped the U.S. to a gold medal in the 2016 FIBA U18 Americas Cup with 10.6 points per game and a team-high 5.4 assists per outing. Her 27 assists at the event are the all-time USA U18 record, and her assist average ranks second. In 2017, she was part of the silver medal team at the FIBA U19 World Cup, where she again led the team in assists with 5.7 per game to go with her 8.0 points per game. With just seven turnovers in seven games, she boasted a 5.7 assist-to-turnover ratio at the event. The U.S. is 14-1 with Harris on the team.

In September 2018, Harris practiced with the U.S. Women’s National Team during its training camp in Columbia, and she played in the Red-White intraquad exhibition at Colonial Life Arena on Sept. 5.

Group play continues Wednesday and Thursday with the Americans facing U.S. Virgin Islands and Colombia, respectively, in games that will also air on ESPN3.

