Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — A local college athlete will soon be able to hear in a way he’s never done before, thanks to a new pair of high-tech hearing aids. Danton Hyman, 22, has helped break the stigma around hearing aids, and because of his advocacy in the community got an upgrade in technology donated by Starkey Hearing Technologies.

Hyman has worn hearing aids since age 2. He’s a recent graduate of Newberry College, and played baseball for the school.

“They’re a part of me, they’re a part of my identity and it’s just who I am. I feel like I’d be different without them,” said Hyman. “My motto going through life is that never let anything stop you and you’re capable of doing anything, even though you’re wearing hearing aids.”

He’s been an advocate for people who are hearing impaired, and has helped inspire anyone who may be uncomfortable wearing the aids.

“I’ve been able to talk to other people and I’ve had people inspire me when I was growing up, and I’ve also been able to inspire other people by talking to them and people who are not as comfortable as I am wearing hearing aids,” said Hyman.

The president of Starkey Hearing Technologies heard about Hyman, and wanted to reward him for his impact in the community.

“He is a huge baseball fan, and came across Danton’s story, and reached out and really wanted to be a part of that awareness that Danton was bringing about,” said Kate Marr, Senior Sales Audiologist with Starkey.

Now, Hyman will have the newest technology to help him do the simple things like talk on the phone.

“I’m blown away. I’m really blown away, because I didn’t know– whoever would’ve thought that you can be wearing hearing aids and you talk to people through the phone. I mean, that is amazing,” said Hyman.

“The look on his face really said it all. It was like a light was switched on,” said Marr.