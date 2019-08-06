Man wanted for forcing woman to ATM at gunpoint

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Richland County deputies need help identifying a man they say forced a woman to withdraw money from an ATM at gunpoint.

On July 29 the victim says the man came to the woman’s home on Bush River Road, demanded cash and forced the her into his black BMW.

Investigators say he then drove her at gunpoint to the Wells Fargo ATM near Dutch Square mall. He used her bank card to withdraw $300 then pushed her out of the car.

If you recognize the man or have any additional information, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.