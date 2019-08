KERSHAW CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a collision at U.S. Highway 521 on Monday.

Troopers say it happened at approximately 8 p.m. on U.S. Highway 521 near Damascus Church Road.

According to investigators, the driver’s vehicle ran off the left side of the road and struck a utility pole.

Authorities say the driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.