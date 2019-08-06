‘Super Jumper’ trampoline recalled after nearly 100 reported injuries

Columbia,SC (WOLO) —-This recall involves Super Jumper 14-foot trampolines, and 14-foot and 16-foot combo trampolines with enclosures the Consumer Product Commission says was sold without reinforcement clamps.

The Super Jumper logo is printed on the center of the trampolines’ mat. The trampolines have a black mat, gold springs and a blue pad covering the springs. The 14-foot models have six metal legs and the 16-foot combo has eight metal legs.

According to the U.S. Product Safety Commission, the Super Jumper 97 reports of injries have been made after the welds on the metal railings have reportedly broke, causing four consumers suffering minor injuries. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says customers should immediately stop using the recalled trampolines and contact Super Jumper for a free repair kit which consists of reinforcement clamps that clamp around the trampolines’ welded joints. The Super Jumper was sold at Wayfair.com, Amazon.com, Hayneedle.com, and Overstock.com between November 2011 through June 2019 costing about $200 and $400 dollars. The recall number you should look for is 19-179