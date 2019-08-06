UniverSoul circus returns to Columbia
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It’s back!!!! The circus that brings just as much excitement as it does soul. Creator, Cedric Walker says he came up with the idea of a circus that was a little different than the norm, that would capture the attention and the hearts of children and adults alike with one goal, entertaining the family.
After several ideas, including a name change, UniverSoul was born. Walker says he still spends time every year scouring the globe looking for talented performers to join the UniverSoul Circus saying,
“We get to share our culture with everyone and each member of the audience leaves with a message: that everyone belongs. The UniverSoul Circus is for the people. It’s their show.”
You have plenty of time to enjoy the bright lights under the big top full of family fun. The show will be in Columbia Wednesday August 7th through Sunday August 11th for multiple shows held at Benedict College Stadium (Two Notch Rd, Columbia, SC 29204). Click here for more information or tickets