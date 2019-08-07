President trump visits site of mass shootings

El Paso/Dayton (CNN) — President Donald Trump visited the sites of both of last weekend’s mass shootings today, Wednesday August 7th, 2019.

This morning the President met with City and State leaders in Dayton, Ohio.

Early Sunday morning nine people were killed in a Dayton night club district.

Then later in the afternoon, the President visited El Paso, Texas where 22 people were killed in a Walmart Saturday.

In the wake of the shootings President Trump has called for a bi-partisan solution to the gun violence problem. He has also pointed to mental health, and video games as a cause for the rise in mass shootings.