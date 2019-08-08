Fed-Ex offers employees 10k incentive as they get ready to cut ties with Amazon

(CNN) — Fed-Ex is cutting ties with online retail giant Amazon.

Starting in September, it will no longer deliver Amazon orders to customers.

Amazon has been working on expanding its own delivery network, going so far as to offer its employees a $10 thousand dollar incentive if they quit, and start their own Amazon delivery service.

Fed-Ex says Amazon accounted for just 1.3% of its revenue last year, and has partnerships with retailers including Wal-Mart, Walgreens, and Target.