NRA warns Trump he may lose voters if he pushes background check bill

(CNN) – while president trump has expressed his openness to stronger background checks, it isn’t sitting well with his voters.

NRA chief Wayne LaPierre reportedly told the president that support for a background check bill would cost him his voter base.

Despite the warning, the president said he plans to work with congress to address mass shootings, starting with background checks and mental illness.

In a tweet about the recent shootings, the NRA said the call for background checks is rhetoric for “billionaire activists and campaign rallies.”