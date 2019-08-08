Woman loses prosthetic leg during Myrtle Beach vacation

Myrtle Beach, SC (WOLO)— A family vacationing in Horry County is hoping you can help them find a leg that could wash ashore any day now.

Jennifer Rhyne from Ellerbe, of North Carolina says she was wading in knee deep water while wearing a prosthetic leg specially made so she could enjoy swimming in the ocean without worrying about it rusting.

During that family vacation trip, she says she was enjoying a little fun in the sun in Myrtle Beach where she was taking advantage of the water until she says a wave hit it the leg in just the right, hard enough to trigger the lock causing her prosthetic to come off before it was swept away. Now Jennifer is hoping someone who may see the fake leg will be able to return it to her.