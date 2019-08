2nd Annual Sistahs in Business Expo returns to Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) The Sistahs in Business Expo is happening Saturday, August 10th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Brookland Banquet and Conference Center in Columbia. The event will feature diverse vendors, informative presentations and networking opportunities.

The expo is spearheaded by USC alum Aisha Taylor Issah and was created specifically to celebrate and empower entrepreneurial women of color.

