DSS warns residents of phishing scams circulating

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) says they have become aware of possible phishing scams that are trying to get personal information from people thought to be recipients of federal benefit programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) as well as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

According to DSS officials, it has been reported that the scam artists are trying to obtain personal information by various means including threatening people with arrest, in other situations they could be trying to get people to confirm their personal information over the phone. DSS staff wants to remind members of the public, they will never threaten clients for information or ask for credit card and/or bank account information. Officials say if you get one of these calls, and you believe it is fake, hang up and report it to the DSS office.

You can contact DSS to report suspected scams by either phone or email: SCDSS.Incident.Response@dss. sc.gov / (803) 898-1437.