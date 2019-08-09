Former DOT Commissioner charged with soliciting prostitution

Rob Dew, Associated Press,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO, AP)– A former Department of Transportation commissioner is charged with soliciting prostitution.
According to the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Department John Hardee was arrested Thursday night.
This comes one day after the former commissioner was sentenced to 45 days of house arrest and 18 months of probation for telling someone to destroy e-mails before the FBI could read them.
Hardee was on the DOT board of commissioners a total of 13 years.
The expressway to the columbia metro airport is named after him.

