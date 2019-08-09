Happy National Book Lovers day

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —If getting into a good book is your thing, than today is all about you. It’s National Book Lovers Day and the Richland Library is inviting you to celebrate along with them. It’s the perfect reason to start the weekend early and curl up with a good book or two.

If you haven’t been able to find anything recently that tickles your fancy, you can try hosting a book club for the day and swamp book ideas with friends, or give an old book to someone searching for something new to read. below are a few suggestions of books the Richland Library says have been released recently that may grab your interest.

Since it is a national holiday Libraries across the country will be celebrating the day, so don’t forget to snap picture with the book your reading and post it to social media using the hashtag National Book Lovers day.

Happy reading!