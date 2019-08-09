UniverSoul Circus keeps the big top up through the weekend

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The circus that brings just as much excitement as it does soul. Creator, Cedric Walker says he came up with the idea of a circus that was a little different than the norm, that would capture the attention and the hearts of children and adults alike with one goal, entertaining the family.

After several ideas, including a name change, UniverSoul was born. Walker says he still spends time every year scouring the globe looking for talented performers to join the UniverSoul Circus saying,