Prisma Health releases statement on pediatric resident accused of assaulting patient

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Prisma Health Children’s Hospital–Midlands released a brief statement concerning the allegations that one of their pediatric resident physicians has accused of Assault and Battery second degree of a patient by the Columbia Police Department Thursday.

According to Prisma, Security Services and hospital leadership reported the incident to law enforcement as soon as they were made aware of the allegation by the patient’s family. The hospital says since that time they have been cooperating fully with the City of Columbia investigation.

Because of the nature of the allegation, Prisma health says the resident physician was placed on administrative leave as soon as the allegation was received.

Jay Hamm, chief operating executive, Prisma Health Richland Hospital says,

“We are saddened to hear of this allegation in a place of healing. Our first concern is ensuring our patients, visitors, team members, and guests are in the safest environment while they receive and provide quality health care.” Privacy laws and an ongoing criminal investigation would not allow the hospital to go into further detail or release further information no additional information.

