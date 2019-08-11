Munnerlyn signs with Bills

BUFFALO (WOLO) – Former Gamecock and Panther defensive back Captain Munnerlyn has signed a new contract with the Buffalo Bills, the team announced Saturday night.

The former seventh-round pick out of USC has history with Bills head coach Sean McDermott, spending three years together when the later was Carolina’s defensive coordinator.

Munnerlyn has spent seven of his 10 NFL seasons with the Panthers, playing for three years with Minnesota in between two stints spent in Charlotte.

In 154 games, he’s made 85 starts, 522 tackles, and 12 interceptions.

Captain will return to Bank of America Stadium shortly, as the Bills are spending part of this next week practicing with the Panthers in training camp before the two franchises face off Friday night in their second exhibition games on the campaign.