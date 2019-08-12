Gamecocks’ non-conference schedule continues taking shape

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Two non-conference opponents on the Gamecocks’ 2019-2020 schedule were announced Monday.

Earlier in the day, Cleveland State announced its slate and a date with the Gamecocks for the first time since the 1980-81 season. Carolina hosts the Vikings at Colonial Life Arena on Nov. 15.

“Going on the road to face teams such as Minnesota, South Carolina, Kent State and East Tennessee State will be tremendous opportunities for team growth and improvement,” said first-year head coach Dennis Gates.

Later Monday evening, Wyoming released its schedule for the upcoming season, with the Gamecocks a part of the Cowboys’ November slate. USC plays host to Wyoming on Nov. 10 at CLA as part of a home-and-home contract between both schools.

USC comes off a 16-16 record with an 11-7 mark in SEC play.

2019-2020 USC Non-Conference Schedule:

Nov. 10 — Wyoming

Nov. 15 — Cleveland State

Nov. 19 — Boston University

Nov. 22 — Gardner-Webb

Nov. 26 — Wichita State (Cancun Challenge in Mexico)

Nov. 27 — West Virginia or Northern Iowa (Cancun Challenge in Mexico)

Dec. 18 — at Virginia

TBA — at Coastal

TBA — at Clemson