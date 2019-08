South Carolina ranked third worst state to have a baby

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina is not making the grade when it comes to expanding your family.

According to a study published by http://www.wallethub.com/‎ , South Carolina is the third worst state to have a baby.

The study was based on numbers like, low birth weights, Obgyn’s per capita, and infant mortality rates.

Only Mississippi and Alabama scored lower.