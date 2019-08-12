USC backup QB battle still ongoing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The battle between Dakereon Joyner and Ryan Hilinski for Carolina’s backup QB job continued during the Gamecocks’ first scrimmage of fall camp Monday.

The two four-star freshmen are listed behind Jake Bentley, and according to Will Muschamp, there’s been no separation between the two.

“There’s not enough (separation) right now,” said Muschamp Monday. “But we need to watch the tape.”

Both backups have improved in their own ways this offseason. Hilinski lost weight and gained muscle mass, while Joyner, the former South Carolina Mr. Football, improved his accuracy from a year ago.

“I’ve seen some very positive things with both guys,” according to Muschamp. “The mistakes that are being made are both from young players, and that’s to be expected. But at a certain point, we have to push forward.”