911 Centers get more than $2 million dollars to upgrade current state system

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —9-1-1 call centers in the state may soon have much needed improvement headed their way.

The U.S Department of Commerce and the U.S. Transportation Department announced South Carolina has received a more than $2.3 million dollar grant to upgrade 9-1-1 call centers throughout the state.

A spokesperson for the Departments says the funds will allow for new capabilities such as text messaging, image and video processing, as well as advanced mapping.