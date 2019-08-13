Body of missing swimmer found near Wacca Wache Landing

Horry/Georgetown Co.,(WOLO)— SCDNR Aquatic Investigations and Recovery (A.I.R.) dive team has located the body of a swimmer that’s been missing since this weekend.

SCDNR officials say they recovered the body around 8PM Monday at night after two days of searching.

Officials say the body of the 21-year-old man from Pawleys Island man’s body was located in the same area witnesses told officials he went under while swimming Sunday evening near Wacca Wache Landing.

Officials say 6 divers, and 3 boats with law enforcement searched a ranged from 5-feet deep to 20-feet deep for 48 hours before the discovery.

The incident remains under investigation.