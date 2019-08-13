Carolina Panther cheerleaders, mascot lift spirits at the Dorn VA

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Football season is right around the corner and today the patients at the Dorn Veterans Administration Hospital held a pep rally of their own.

Tuesday morning the Carolina Panthers cheerleaders, known as the Top Cats along with their mascot Sir Purr stopped by to visit with the hospital’s patients and staff. The folks at the Dorn VA say it’s a great way to lift everyone’s spirits.

The Dorn VA serves nearly 80-thousand veterans each year.