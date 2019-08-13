Former Gamecock gets first shot on NBA roster

ORLANDO, FL (WOLO) — Hassani Gravett is officially an NBA player.

The former Gamecock signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Magic on Tuesday, according to a press release from the team.

Gravett played in 32 games last season for the Gamecocks, averaging over 11 points per game and close to four rebounds per contest. He led the Gamecocks with 65 three-pointers and was named the SEC’s Sixth Man of the Year by the league’s coaches.

He will now spend training camp with the Magic, then make the transition to the team’s G League affiliate in Lakeland.