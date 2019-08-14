Ford recalls brand new Explorer, Lincoln Aviator that may roll when in park
Ford has issued a recall for some of its brand new vehicles that were made in Chicago, citing safety concerns.
The automaker warned consumers that it needs to fix 2020 models of the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator.
According to Ford officials, the vehicles are missing a part that could cause them to roll while in park.
The recalled cars came off the assembly line in Chicago between March and July of this year.
To determine if your new vehicle is part of the recall you can visit the Ford recalls and field service actions website here.