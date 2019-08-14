Managing money and stress during back to school shopping

Columbia,SC (WOLO) — There’s one week left before most schools ring the bell for the new school year.

While back-to-school shopping is in full swing and parents are already scouring online and in-store for this years’ classroom wishlist, which means there’s not a lot of time left, which can add to stress. Not to mention, this hike in prices for needed items from this year to previous years.

According to a recent https://www.retailmenot.com/ survey, parents plan to spend a an average of $507 dollars shopping for the upcoming school year. That’s up $40 dollars in just the past year.

This time of year can be hectic for most parents, but it doesn’t have to be. School supply shopping can leave parents feeling stressed and pressed for time, but RetailMeNot is here to share the latest shopping behaviors and trends for the back-to-school shopping season, as well as ways to save even more time, money and hassle.

According to RetailMeNot, When it comes to back to school purchases, the items on top of the school supply wish list include:

$212 on clothes – up from $189 in 2018

on clothes – up from $189 in 2018 $209 on electronics – up from $186 in 2018

on electronics – up from $186 in 2018 $104 on shoes – up from $95 in 2018 Shoes

So, how do you take it all in stride? Or do you? According to RetailMeNot’s survey: