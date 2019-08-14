Richland Library offering Creative Entrepreneurship Master Classes

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) Richland Library is launching a series of five Creative Entrepreneurship Master Classes. It’s an opportunity for local residents to take their creative talents and grow them into a sustainable business.

Starting in August 2019 and continuing through April 2020, selected students will complete curricula reflective of their industries and general business topics, such as Entrepreneurial Vision Boards, Business 101, and Design Thinking and Financial Management 101. All of the classes are free.

Master instructors will lead each of the classes. The Richland Library is accepting applications through August 23.

For more information or to apply, click HERE.