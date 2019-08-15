FAA bans certain laptops from flights
Columbia,SC (WOLO) —- The FAA has banned the following Apple MacBook Pro Laptops from checked or carry-on baggage in accordance with FAA regulations. Specifically the 15- inch MacBook Pro after determining that a limited number of older units have a battery that may overheatposing a fire safety risk. The affected units were sold between September 2015 and February 2017.
Apple says,
“customer safety is always Apple’s top priority, and we have voluntarily decided to replace affected batteries, free of charge.”
Choose one of the service options below to have your battery replaced. In all cases, your device will be sent to an Apple Repair Center for service. Your MacBook Pro will be examined prior to any service to verify that it is eligible for this program. Service may take 1-2 weeks.
- Find an Apple Authorized Service Provider.
- Make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store.
- Contact Apple Support to arrange mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center.
To prepare your MacBook Pro for service, please back up your data. Keep in mind, this program is for battery replacement only.