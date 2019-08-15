FAA bans certain laptops from flights

Columbia,SC (WOLO) —- The FAA has banned the following Apple MacBook Pro Laptops from checked or carry-on baggage in accordance with FAA regulations. Specifically the 15- inch MacBook Pro after determining that a limited number of older units have a battery that may overheatposing a fire safety risk. The affected units were sold between September 2015 and February 2017.

Apple says,

“customer safety is always Apple’s top priority, and we have voluntarily decided to replace affected batteries, free of charge.”

If you have the 15-inch MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2015), you are asked to stop using it and fmhave your battery replaced.

This program does not affect other MacBook Pro models. Information on how to go about getting your battery replaced is listed below.

Choose one of the service options below to have your battery replaced. In all cases, your device will be sent to an Apple Repair Center for service. Your MacBook Pro will be examined prior to any service to verify that it is eligible for this program. Service may take 1-2 weeks.

To prepare your MacBook Pro for service, please back up your data. Keep in mind, this program is for battery replacement only.

The ban is being conducted in accordance with FAA regulations which states :

“If a product that is dangerous goods or that contains a dangerous goods component (e.g., battery) is subject to a safety recall related to the dangerous goods, it must not be carried aboard an aircraft or in baggage unless the recalled product/component has been replaced or repaired or otherwise made safe per manufacturer/vendor instructions.