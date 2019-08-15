New gourmet burger restaurant heading to Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — If you’re looking to get your latest fix on a new burger look no further, a new fast-casual gourmet burger restaurant is coming to Columbia.

BurgerIM will opening their first Midlands location at Killian’s Crossing in Northeast Columbia in the fall. This will also be the first BurgerIM location in South Carolina.

The burger chain wants to bring a twist on classic burgers with various customizations.

Customizations would include options like grilled cabbage, mushrooms, avocado, pineapple and fried egg.

The signature offering is a chef-inspired 3-ounce burger, with several patty choices ranging from beef, lamb, salmon, turkey, chicken, falafel or plant-based burger. Diners can order burgers in a duo, trio, or sixteen-count party box serving.

While some can’t have a good burger without a milkshake, BurgerIM will be offering a milkshake bar where you can choose the base and the ingredients to add inside.

The restaurant plans to offer specialty milkshakes and will have unique ingredients like peanut butter, oreo and even bacon.

For more about BurgerIM and their full menu, visit burgerim.com.

If you’re looking for employment, BurgerIM is looking for individuals to join their team. Apply online at burgerim.com/careers.