Religious group upset over Hindu deity Ganesha image on yoga mat demand apology

Charelston, SC (WOLO) —Some Hindus are demanding the company Yoloha Yoga they claim is based in Charleston South Carolina, to stop carrying yoga mats that display an of Hindu deity Ganesha saying it is “highly inappropriate”.

Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a says,

Lord Ganesha was highly revered in Hinduism and was meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to sit on or put feet/buttocks/legs on or sweat on. Inappropriate usage of Hindu deities or concepts or symbols for commercial or other agenda was not okay as it hurt the devotees.

Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, also says Yoloha Yoga should offer a formal apology.

According to Zed, Hinduism was the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.1 billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought he says should not be taken frivolously. He added that symbols of any faith “should not be mishandled”.

Zed says while people of Hindu faith are open to free artistic expression, the yoga mats are “disturbing” and “hurtful” to the Hindus.

According to the Yoloha Yoga website, the Design of “Ganesha Native Cork Yoga Mat”, that costs from $169, which is described as the first high quality cork yoga mat that’s also eco – friendly. The image on the mat is said to display “The image of Ganesh helps us to remember what he stands for: Learning, Persevering, and succeeding in the face of challenge”.

ABC Columbia News reached out to Yoloha Yoga in Charleston where we were told the items were not at the Charleston facility, but rather a location out of Florida. Upon contacting them we found the same item in question which has since been pulled in Miami and an apology issued. Below is what that facility had to say about the pulled cork yoga mat.

You can read the response over the controversial mat HERE