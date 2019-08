Shandon United Methodist Church holding annual garage sale

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) Shandon United Methodist Church is holding its 14th annual garage sale.

The community is invited to stop by 3407 Devine Street on Friday, August 16th from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, August 17th from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Organizers say all of the money from the fundraiser will go to charity.