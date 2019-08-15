Teenager shot in triple shooting on Forestview Circle dies; Coroner identifies

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — There’s an update tonight to a story we first brought you last week. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department a second person shot during a shooting has now died.

The incident happened in the 100 block of Forestview Drive around 9:15PM August 8th.

When they arrived on scene they discovered three men suffering from gun shot wounds. One authorities say died a day after the shooting, the second shooting victim has now also lost his life, a third victim remains hospitalized.

Thursday night the Richland County Coroner identified the second victim as 18-year-old Carlos Bethel, of Chatteris Road, Irmo.

Investigators are still asking anyone with information about the incident that can help as they continue their investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.