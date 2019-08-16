Cardinal Newman continues safeguarding school before students return

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —As Cardinal Newman prepares to have students back on campus next week, they want to ensure both parents and students they’re taking extra steps to ensure the safety of its students in light of recent events.

In a letter to students and their families Principal Robert Loia said,

“during these first weeks of school there will be an increased presence from the richland county sheriff’s office on the grounds.

we are in the process of contracting with a security guard to patrol the campus throughout the school day…

we continue to hear from parents as we strategize our growth as a community.

Earlier this month a student was banned from the school after videos were shared of him making racial and violent threats. Last week, school officials held a town hall meeting for parents to express their concerns over the delay in being notified of the threat of a school shooting.

During that meeting Principal Loia announced a second student was expelled in connection to the threatening videos.